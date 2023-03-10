IMA Wealth Inc. Has $783,000 Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,136 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $890,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 155.6% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 59,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 35,968 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 30.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 83,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 19,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.7% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 319,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 339,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Shares of GLDD traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.54. 162,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $5.21 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

