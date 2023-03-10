IMA Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.3% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 144,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,954. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $24.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.