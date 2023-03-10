IMA Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $466.52. 1,084,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $435.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.62 and a 200 day moving average of $513.71.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

