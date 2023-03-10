IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,058 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,251 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $75.18. 1,535,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,491,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.85. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $83.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

