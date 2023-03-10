IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 1,529 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:ONTO traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.88. The company had a trading volume of 66,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,574. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.01. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $253.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

