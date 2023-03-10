IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 18,436 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

IMA Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,436 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Viasat worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Viasat by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 116,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 55,651 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,079,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Viasat by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Viasat by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 233,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viasat from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

Viasat Stock Down 1.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $281,433. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.