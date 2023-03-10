IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 656 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,793,000 after acquiring an additional 75,020 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,900,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,361,000 after buying an additional 303,844 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 94,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after buying an additional 408,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $65.06. 268,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

