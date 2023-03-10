IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 687 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IMA Wealth Inc. cut its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 990.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.36. 2,057,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,409. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

