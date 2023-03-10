IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($22.85) to GBX 2,000 ($24.05) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMIAY. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($13.83) to GBX 1,120 ($13.47) in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of IMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of IMI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,655 ($19.90) in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,629.17.

Shares of IMI stock opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. IMI has a 12-month low of $24.84 and a 12-month high of $45.49.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

