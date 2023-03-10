Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Purchased by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 51.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 268,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,506,000 after acquiring an additional 35,525 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,243,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,229,000 after purchasing an additional 242,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,085,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NARI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.56.

Inari Medical Trading Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ NARI opened at $57.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $95.39.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $686,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 55,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $3,663,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,818,609.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,250 shares of company stock worth $12,739,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inari Medical

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.