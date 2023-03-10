Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,405. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $67.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.71.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 795,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,158,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.