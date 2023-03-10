IndiGG Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $123.60 Million (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $233,683.38 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0768 or 0.00000385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

