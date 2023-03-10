Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle Sells 500 Shares

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 3rd, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $46,040.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00.

Shares of IMKTA opened at $93.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.32 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is presently 4.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ingles Markets during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 4,536.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

