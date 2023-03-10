Insider Buying: APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) Insider Purchases A$1,984,905.00 in Stock

APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM – Get Rating) insider Megan Wynne bought 845,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.35 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of A$1,984,905.00 ($1,332,151.01).

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. APM Human Services International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

APM Human Services International Limited provides human and health services in Australia and internationally. The company offers employment services, such as job search assistance, interview preparation, resumé writing, training in specific job skills, and support for jobseekers; and on-the-job training, communicating with employers and co-workers, and assisting with the organisation of workplace modifications for individuals.

