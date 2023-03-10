Insider Buying: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Director Buys $70,930.00 in Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cable One Trading Down 2.7 %

Cable One stock opened at $655.64 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,576.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $814.94.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.56 by ($3.62). Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $425.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.84 million. Analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 57.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 31.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cable One by 6.3% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cable One by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cable One by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $850.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.