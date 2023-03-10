Insider Buying: Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH) Insider Purchases £20,120.31 in Stock

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) insider Alison Hadden bought 31,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of £20,120.31 ($24,194.70).

Civitas Social Housing Price Performance

LON CSH opened at GBX 57.80 ($0.70) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 60.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £350.49 million, a PE ratio of 525.45 and a beta of 0.19.

Civitas Social Housing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

