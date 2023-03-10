Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Buys $26,698.00 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance
LBAI opened at $17.39 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 293,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.
