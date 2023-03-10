Insider Buying: Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Director Buys $26,698.00 in Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, with a total value of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,964.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

LBAI opened at $17.39 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $88.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 293,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.