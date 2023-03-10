Insider Buying: LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS) Insider Acquires £4,940 in Stock

LifeSafe Holdings plc (LON:LIFS – Get Rating) insider Dominic Peter Clive Berger acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £4,940 ($5,940.36).

LifeSafe Price Performance

LON:LIFS opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.46. LifeSafe Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 33 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 79.50 ($0.96). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 43.18.

About LifeSafe

LifeSafe Holdings plc offers fire safety products. The company offers extinguishing fluid products; protection products, including 5-in-1 fire extinguishers and pan safe cooking oil fire extinguishers; and detection products, including carbon monoxide detectors, smoke detectors, and heat detectors. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wickford, the United Kingdom.

