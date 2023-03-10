Insider Buying: Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) CEO Acquires $10,325.00 in Stock

Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) CEO Michael Edward Manna purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $10,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,365. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Edward Manna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultralife alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Michael Edward Manna purchased 5,071 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $20,943.23.

On Wednesday, December 14th, Michael Edward Manna acquired 200 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $782.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Michael Edward Manna acquired 2,009 shares of Ultralife stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $8,518.16.

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.13 million, a P/E ratio of 58.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.47. Ultralife Co. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ultralife in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ultralife

(Get Rating)

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.