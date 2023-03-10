Insider Buying: Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR) Insider Acquires 28,000 Shares of Stock

Waypoint REIT (ASX:WPR – Get Rating) insider Susan MacDonald purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.68 ($1.80) per share, with a total value of A$74,900.00 ($50,268.46).
Waypoint REIT Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61.
Waypoint REIT Company Profile
See Also
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
- Just the Catalyst NIO Investors Needed
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
Receive News & Ratings for Waypoint REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waypoint REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.