Insider Selling: Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Chairman Sells $3,587,400.00 in Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 81,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE AMR opened at $174.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.90 and a 12 month high of $186.98.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,182,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after acquiring an additional 176,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,629,000 after acquiring an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 737,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,964,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.