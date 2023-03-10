Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Sells 831 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $12,681.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $27.40.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
