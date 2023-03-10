Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) SVP Sells 831 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Turney sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $12,681.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,274.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a current ratio of 11.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $27.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 332.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

