Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 5.4 %
Shares of BGFV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 431,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.71.
Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BGFV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.
About Big 5 Sporting Goods
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.