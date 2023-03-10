Insider Selling: Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) VP Sells 5,250 Shares of Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of BGFV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company had a trading volume of 431,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,405. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.71.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BGFV shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.