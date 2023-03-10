Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) CAO Sells 6,889 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.01.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BorgWarner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

