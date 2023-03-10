Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells $202,600.00 in Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $202,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,704,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,045,967.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $263,800.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $213,200.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $237,200.00.

Cytek Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 469.00 and a beta of 0.30. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $16.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 8.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 160,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,748,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

