Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

