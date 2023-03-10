Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $499,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,796,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.85. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 410.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
