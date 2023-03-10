Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Sells $3,110,053.52 in Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,123 shares in the company, valued at $32,221,353.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evolent Health stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.84 and a beta of 1.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVH. Cowen upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

