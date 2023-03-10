Insider Selling: Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) CTO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $216,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FRHC opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.16. Freedom Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 30.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Freedom by 873.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products.

