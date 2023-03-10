Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Major Shareholder Sells $17,878,118.40 in Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,551,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $17,878,118.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,744,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.61. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Hayward from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hayward from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

