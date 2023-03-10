Insider Selling: Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Director Sells $401,598.25 in Stock

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hibbett Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HIBB opened at $67.30 on Friday. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.76.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $458.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is 10.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Hibbett by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Articles

