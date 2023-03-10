Insider Selling: KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells 7,600,000 Shares of Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of KKR traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,734. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

