Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Sells 63,303 Shares of Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $125,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,349,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 63,126 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $162,233.82.
- On Thursday, January 12th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 45,146 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $107,447.48.
loanDepot Price Performance
Shares of LDI opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.77. loanDepot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.47.
Several brokerages have issued reports on LDI. Bank of America reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.
loanDepot Company Profile
loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.
