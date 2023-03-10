Insider Selling: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Director Sells $76,920.00 in Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) Director Howell M. Estes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $76,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $51.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.97%.

Institutional Trading of Maxar Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.