Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells 400 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,029.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $441,399.00.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

MLAB opened at $172.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $268.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.18.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -220.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 86,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

