Insider Selling: MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells 12,056 Shares of Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 12,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $51,117.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MiMedx Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 539,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,146. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.60. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $5.05.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDXG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,025,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 107,550 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,564,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

