Insider Selling: Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Insider Sells $150,128.32 in Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $150,128.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,262.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Scott Blackley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Richard Scott Blackley sold 3,981 shares of Oscar Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $18,909.75.

OSCR stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Several analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

