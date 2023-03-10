Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Director Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) Director Patrick W. Gross sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,620.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRDO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.74. 506,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $923.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $176.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.