Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Sells 7,954 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of PRCT opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.