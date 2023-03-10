Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Sells 7,954 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of PRCT opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $52.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Featured Stories
