Insider Selling: Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Director Sells $895,840.00 in Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Schlumberger Stock Down 2.5 %

SLB opened at $52.19 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.38.

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Schlumberger by 7.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 11.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.