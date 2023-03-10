Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $99,555.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42.

On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26.

On Thursday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40.

Sprout Social stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,957,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 6.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,960,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,693,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,509,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after acquiring an additional 198,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

