Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $99,555.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total value of $99,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 5,178 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $317,877.42.
- On Monday, February 6th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total value of $94,440.00.
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Preto Joseph Del sold 505 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $28,522.40.
Sprout Social Price Performance
Sprout Social stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.10. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $85.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
