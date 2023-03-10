Insider Selling: Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) EVP Sells 3,530 Shares of Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) EVP Dale Burks sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $135,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,609.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $38.56 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The firm has a market cap of $832.51 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $308.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Motor Products Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management, Temperature Control, and All Other. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

Featured Stories

