Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells 1,512 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,512 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $38,571.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 19th, Michelle Philpot sold 420 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $11,634.00.

On Thursday, December 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 478 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $14,966.18.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.56. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 2.30.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

