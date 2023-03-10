Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Major Shareholder Sells 3,749 Shares of Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 1,481 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $12,603.31.

On Monday, December 12th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20.

On Thursday, December 8th, Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 92,320 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $1,972,878.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $342.09 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,874,000. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 2,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.