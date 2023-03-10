Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) COO Sells $33,819.24 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) COO Johanna Friedl-Naderer sold 1,482 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $33,819.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,180.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

VIR has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 20.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,036,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,390,000 after acquiring an additional 434,268 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

