Insider Selling: WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) EVP Sells 4,665 Shares of Stock

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.25, for a total transaction of $794,216.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,461,959.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

WESCO International Stock Down 3.4 %

WCC stock opened at $166.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 21.61%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 17.53 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in WESCO International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

Recommended Stories

