Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Down 3.7%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $247.49 and last traded at $248.18. 157,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 293,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.75.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.67 and a 200 day moving average of $223.99.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at $76,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.77, for a total value of $6,170,896.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,443.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total value of $2,521,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock worth $17,441,298 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 488,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,676,000 after acquiring an additional 194,895 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,923,000 after acquiring an additional 174,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after acquiring an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

