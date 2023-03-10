Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.62

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 44452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

ITR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$2.45 to C$1.45 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$52.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

