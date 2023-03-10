Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,731,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $147,708,000 after purchasing an additional 63,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel Trading Up 3.3 %

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,640,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,475,953. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

