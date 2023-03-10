Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) COO Sells $111,192.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pelayo Frederic Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36.

On Friday, December 9th, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 1.6 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $133.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.59.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

