InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 104,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 158,345 shares.The stock last traded at $66.61 and had previously closed at $68.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. UBS Group cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($66.14) to GBX 6,200 ($74.56) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($74.56) to GBX 6,000 ($72.15) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,450.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66.

InterContinental Hotels Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of InterContinental Hotels Group

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from InterContinental Hotels Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Stories

